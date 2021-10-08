IHCL continues its expansion spree with the opening of Taj Lakefront, Bhopal

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANSlife) South Asia's largest hospitality company, IHCL, announced the opening of its new hotel, Taj Lakefront in Bhopal. With its landmark location and contemporary design, the hotel draws inspiration from the rich architecture, history and culture of Madhya Pradesh.





Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, "IHCL's iconic brand, Taj, steps into Bhopal with Taj Lakefront. This addition is in line with IHCL's strategy of being present in every state capital. Bhopal, one of the greenest cities in India, has tremendous business and tourism potential. It is the doorway to Madhya Pradesh, one of the largest states in India. We look forward to bringing our trademark service ethos, which has defined us for over a century, to the city of Bhopal."



The 152-room Taj Lakefront, Bhopal, with panoramic views of the lake and picturesque hills, is a comfortable driving distance from the airport as well as important leisure and commercial centres. The design of the hotel weaves in the rich arts and crafts of the region. Taj Lakefront introduces two signature restaurants to Bhopal -- Machan, the popular all-day diner, and House of Ming, with its renowned Chinese cuisine. Guests can also enjoy innovative cocktails at Infinity Lounge and Bar and a selection of brews and bakes at Emperor Lounge.



With its tastefully designed banqueting and conferencing spaces with independent access and breakaway rooms, is perfect for events and weddings. The hotel also features the award-winning Jiva Spa, a gym, tennis court and the city's first rooftop infinity pool offering stunning views.



Dilip Suryavanshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Dilip Buildcon Limited, said, "We are delighted to partner with Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) for Taj Lakefront, Bhopal. The company is renowned for putting destinations on the global tourist map. We believe this association will benefit Bhopal and will start a new chapter for the hospitality industry in the city."



