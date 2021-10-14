If we don't solve future problems, we would be gone: Dell CEO

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Michael Dell started Dell Technologies 37 years ago from a dormitory room in University of Texas in the US. Today, it is a $80 billion tech major and according to the CEO, if the company does not build solutions to address future problems, it would not be there for the next 37 years.



Speaking at the virtual 'Dell Technologies Summit' late on Wednesday, Dell said that we have to be bold in our reinvention and our investments for the future.



"A business like ours really exists to solve those future problems. If we're successful in doing that, we'll be around for the next 37 years and beyond. If we don't do that, we'll be gone. That's just the way it works. It's not any more complicated than that," he said during his keynote address.



Under his leadership, Dell is now building new-age solutions for the era of 5G, edge computing and telecom.



"We're building multibillion-dollar businesses in new areas like the edge, telco and 5G, etc. If you're into AI, autonomous transportation, metaverse with blockchain, AR/VR, etc, all these things have one thing in common, and that is an enormous amount of data," Dell said.



Dell stated that the amount of data will just keep growing.



"Certainly, the plot of any organisation is to use all of that to create a competitive advantage and create success. That requires new capabilities, new tools and new infrastructure. So, we find ourselves in a great position to be able to help at all layers with that challenge," he emphasised.



He said that what customers really want today is a multi-cloud world.



"They want ownership of their data. They don't want to be locked into a particular type of infrastructure. They've also understood that, for each given workload, there's probably a right place for that workload, and that changes over time depending on performance, cost and security, etc," the Dell CEO elaborated.



"We have to continue to solve the unsolved problems that customers have. We have to really listen and understand what those needs are. We have to really be close to our customers and understand what those challenges are. And we have to invest to innovate," he added.



--IANS

