If PM's Twitter account can be compromised, are those of common man secure: Adhir

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday raised the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account being compromised on Sunday during the Zero Hour in the house.



"If the Prime Minister's account can be compromised, then how can the Twitter accounts of the common man be protected?" he asked.



He also said that at a time when the government is planning to ban cyrptocurrencies, the PM's Twitter handle is compromised and a link has been tweeted that the government is going to recognize cryptocurencies. "The government should clarify in the Parliament whether it is going to recognise crytocurrency or not," he added.



During the zero hour, Trinamool Congress leader Pratima Mondal raised the issue of the new Covid variant Omicron and said that a silent pandemic has engulfed our country. She also raised the issue of education during Covid-19 times, online schooling and the lack of digital facilities and literacy in the country.



"More funds should be allocated to education and psycho-social support be provided to those who lost their parents," she suggested.



Raising a demand to take back the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali said that as Prime Minister Modi took back the three controversial farm laws, similarly he should take back the CAA, and also to ensure that cases lodged against students and activists be withdrawn.



Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut raised the issue of unseasonal rain in Maharashtra and highlighted its severe impact as he requested appropriate relief from the National Disaster Relief Fund.



During the Zero Hour, members of the Congress and other likeminded parties also staged a walkout from the House in protest against their demand for a reply from the government on the issue raised by the Congress President Sonia Gandhi.



She raised the issue of passage in the question paper of Central Board of Secondary Examination on December 11, 2021 which was derogatory and regressive for women and asked CBSE to withdraw the question and tender an apology.



Chowdhury said they were walking out in protest against the Government's lackadaisical attitude.



--IANS

ams/vd