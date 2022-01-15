IED detected, defused in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Jan 15 (IANS) An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and defused on Saturday in J&K's Bandipora district.



Police said a 10-kg IED was detected by police and 14 Rashtriya Rifles in orchard area of Bandipora today.



"Bomb disposal squad of the army was called in and the IED was defused", police said.



