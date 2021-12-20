IDP Education expands its reach to 44 offices in India with 4 new offices in Dehradun, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Rajkot

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) IDP Education, the global leader in international educational services, expands its reach to four new cities by launching full-fledged offices in Dehradun, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, and Rajkot.



With this move, IDP is now present in 44 offices across India, taking the organization a step closer to its vision of providing study abroad assistance to more students, including those residing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.



IDP is known to provide end-to-end overseas education assistance customized to a students' education and career goals. Having placed over half a million students in the past 50 years, IDP's world-class counselling services are recommended by 9 out of 10 students. IDP has over 1300 international education specialists and partners with over 800 leading universities in Australia, the UK, the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland.



Speaking on occasion, Mr. Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia and Mauritius), IDP Education, said, "We are delighted to announce the opening of our four new physical offices in Dehradun, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar & Rajkot. As a global leader, our onus is to provide the best international education counselling experience across India. We are constantly working towards taking our expert guidance to every region to empower such students with the right resources and information. For us, our student's study abroad dream is of paramount importance, and we are fully committed to helping them realize their goals."



