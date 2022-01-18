Identify, assist children orphaned due to Covid-19, Raj Governor to officials

Jaipur, Jan 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday directed officials to identify the children orphaned due to Covid pandemic and provide them immediate and long-term assistance and protection.



He also expressed the need to provide security cover of cashless treatment facility to such families under Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana. Urging them to expedite the registration work under this ambitious scheme, he also stressed on getting the families, which could not join it earlier, registered with the scheme at the earliest.



Mishra was addressing a special review meeting on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan in relation to the progress and problems of schemes for tribal development and welfare in scheduled areas. He further directed to provide all possible help to the deprived groups in the tribal areas and said that the system of coaching, education and scholarship should be ensured effectively for the students in tribal dominated areas.



The Rajasthan Governor emphasised on adopting such an ideal and transparent system of scholarship acceptance and payment, in which the amount is deposited in the student's account as soon as the financial year ends.



Emphasising on practical implementation of schemes for holistic development of tribes in the scheduled areas, the Governor said that adopting innovations, model villages should be formed at such places.



He also directed to provide better coaching facilities to the boys and girls of tribal areas for selection to higher posts under CSR.



He issued special instructions to develop good living facilities in the hostels of children of tribal areas along with effective arrangement of cleanliness and said that the Raj Bhavan should get monthly information about the progress of Adarsh villages. He clearly mentioned that there should be no negligence in this regard.



Under the 'Jaljeevan Mission' scheme, the Governor directed to provide clean water to all the houses of the scheduled areas by connecting them with connections at the earliest.



He stressed on encouraging the production of mango, cilantro, dates, bamboo, maize, aloe vera etc. in such areas and making effective efforts for the development and economic empowerment of tribals by setting up processing units based on them.



