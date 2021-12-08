Icy winds lash plains in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 8 (IANS) Cold wave continued across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday as icy winds from snow-clad mountains lashed the plains in the two union territories.



An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said the minimum temperature remained notches below freezing point in the valley and the Ladakh region on Wednesday.



"Srinagar had minus 0.4, Pahalgam minus 3.4 and Gulmarg minus 6.0 as the minimum temperature on Wednesday."



"Drass town of Ladakh had minus 14.5, Leh minus 8.7 and Kargil minus 6.8 as the night's lowest temperature."



"Jammu city and Katra, both had 8.7, Batote 3.9, Banihal 2.6 and Bhaderwah 2.5 as the minimum temperature," the MeT official said, adding that the cold wave conditions are likely to increase in the coming days due to clear night sky.



