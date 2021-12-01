ICCR to host young parliamentarians from 75 countries

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will be hosting young parliamentarians and leaders from 75 countries to showcase India's vibrant democracy and culture.



The first batch of 19 young parliamentarians and leaders from eight countries are visiting India from November 25 to December 2.



ICCR President and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said: "ICCR, as part of the 'Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme' will be inviting young emerging leaders of 75 countries to allow them get a comprehensive overview of India's democratic traditions, cultural heritage, development initiatives. Such leaders will get to meet the leaders in the country at the Centre and state levels."



Young Parliamentarians from Poland, Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Bhutan, Malaysia, Sweden, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan were part of the first batch of the leaders who visited Gujarat where they met the state ministers, besides travelling to Anand to see the functioning of Amul cooperatives.



In New Delhi, these delegates met Union Ministers, including Meenakshi Lekhi.



"Gen-Next democracy programme will showcase the resilience of democracy in India and the spirit of its citizens who have, despite all hardships as a developing country, imbibed the democratic spirit. While India has travelled a long way over the last 75 years, the programme wishes to invest in the leadership of the future," added Sahasrabuddhe.



