ICC bans Zimbabwe cricketer Brendan Taylor for anti-corruption, doping breaches

Dubai, Jan 28 (IANS) Zimbabwe cricketer Brendan Taylor has been handed a three-and-a-half-year ban from all forms of cricket after he accepted four charges of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code and one separate charge of breaching the Anti-Doping Code, International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Friday.



Taylor represented Zimbabwe in 284 international matches between 2004 and 2021, scoring 9,938 runs with 17 centuries. Taylor accepted four charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and one separate charge of breaching the Anti-Doping Code.



"Mr. Taylor chose to admit the charges under the provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and agreed on a sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. His violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code, which is separate and independent of the anti-corruption charges, resulted from an In-Competition test conducted on 8 September 2021 following Zimbabwe's match against Ireland. Mr. Taylor tested positive for the stimulant Benzoylecognine, a cocaine metabolite, which is specified as a Substance of Abuse under the Code," the ICC said in a release.



"Mr. Taylor has accepted one month of ineligibility for the violation under Article 2.1 -- the minimum allowed under the Code. Mr. Taylor's period of ineligibility was reduced to one month because he was able to establish that he had ingested the substance out of competition, that it was unrelated to sports performance, and because he is currently undergoing a rehabilitation treatment programme," cricket regulatory body said.



Taylor was also guilty of not disclosing "(without unnecessary delay), a receipt of gifts/hospitality with a value of US$750 or more regardless of the circumstances in which they were given."



On Zimbabwean's ban, Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager of the Integrity Unit said, "Brendan is a former international captain who represented Zimbabwe for 17 years. Over such a long career, he participated in numerous anti-corruption and anti-doping education sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the ICC Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping Codes. It is disappointing that a player of his experience chose not to fulfill those obligations, however, he has accepted all charges, which has been reflected in the sanction."



Prior to the ICC investigation concluding, the former cricketer released a personal statement on social media where he alleged he was handed US$15,000 as a deposit for spot-fixing and said he would have been paid a further US$20,000 "once the 'job' was complete".



