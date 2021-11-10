IAF contingent to take part in Dubai Air Show from Nov 14

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will take part in the Dubai air show to be held at the Al Maktoum International Airport from November 14-18, the force said on Wednesday.



The UAE government has invited the Indian Air Force to participate with the Sarang and Suryakiran aerobatics teams.



These teams will be performing along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams from across the world, including the Saudi Hawks, Russian Knights and the UAE's Al Fursan.



"In addition, the IAF's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will be part of the aerobatics and static displays during the show," the IAF stated.



The induction of five Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruvs of the Sarang team, 10 BAE Hawk 132s of the Suryakiran team and the three LCA Tejas was completed by November 9, 2021.



The induction was supported by the IAF's C-17 Globemaster IIIs and C-130J Super Hercules.



On arrival, the contingent was received by Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Mohammed al-Balushi of the UAE Armed Forces and other officers of the UAE Air Force.



While the Sarang team had previously participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in the UAE in 2005, the Dubai Air Show will be the first occasion for the Suryakirans and the Tejas to show off their aerial manoeuvres.



