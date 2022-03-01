iPad 'not big enough' to make app a priority: Instagram chief

San Francisco, March 1 (IANS) Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram's head Adam Mosseri has said that iPad users are not getting the Instagram app any time soon.



In a post on Twitter, Mosseri said that there are not enough iPad users to justify making a dedicated app.



"It is still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we are very heads down on other things," Mosseri wrote on Twitter while replying to a user.



According to 9To5Mac, this is far from the first time that Instagram has come under scrutiny for its failure to make a dedicated app for Instagram.



Last year, Mosseri said that an Instagram app "would be nice to do," but that Instagram has "a lot to do and only so many people, so it has not made the cut".



Mosseri gave a nearly identical answer back in 2020, the report said.



Mosseri this time acknowledged that Instagram gets this request "a lot," while simultaneously saying there are not enough iPad users to justify the work.



