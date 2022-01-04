I-T raid on properties of Ajay Chaudhary of ACE Builder group

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) A team of Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the premises of one NCR-based builder Ajay Chudhary, who is said to be close to Samajwadi Party.



The Noida wing of the Income Tax Department started it's raid in the morning of Tuesday.



Ajay Chaudhary belongs to the ACE Group, which is a prominent builder group of the National Capital Region (NCR).



According to the information, the raids are being conducted at Noida, Delhi, Agra and in nearby areas. An official said that another team was sent to Mumbai as well. They have an office there where searches was conducted.



It is said that Ajay Chudhary is close to Samajwadi Party and has met Akhilesh Yadav many times.



A number of businessmen are on radar of the Income Tax Department. Recently perfume businessmen Pushapraj Pampi Jain and Peeyush Jain and others were raided by the I-T Department. Peeyush was arrested and produced before a court, which had remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.



As of now Pampi Jain has not been arrested.



In Tuesday's raid, the I-T team is trying to get information on the money transactions of the builder. The I-T team has claimed that they had a doubt regarding tax evasion and after getting more information they formed a team of elite officials to conduct the raid.



The team is examining the hard disk and digital equipments of the builder. They are also examining the balance sheet of the company.



A source said that the I-T team will also call all the charted accountants who work for the company to question them regarding cash flow. The I-T team will try to get information and probe the business dealings of the firm with different people and companies. If they find any tax evasion they can lodge a case, said the source.



As of now the raid is going on and can take whole day, the source added.



