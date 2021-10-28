I-T raid at residence of Shivakumar's aide; K'taka Cong cries foul

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) Income Tax sleuths have raided Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar's aide U.B. Shetty's luxurious residence in Dasanakoppa Circle in Dharwad district in the state on Thursday. The IT sleuths also raided the house of U.B.Shetty's brother Seetharama Shetty.



Congress party MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar reacting strongly to the raids stated that the raids were being conducted to create fear among Congress workers. "We will not be scared by this. BJP is indulging in instilling fear among the opposition leaders. This is happening in all states. We are not scared of Income Tax or Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids," she explained.



"U.B.Shetty is with Shivakumar for a long time. This is being done to hit the morale of Congress workers. The raids will not have any impact on by-elections," she maintained.



Both Shetty brothers are contractors. The team of officers that landed from Goa were searching the house of U.B. Shetty and collected details of his properties in Uppunda and Baindoor towns of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. Later in the day, a raid was also conducted at his brother Seetharama Shetty's residence in Vinayakanagar. The Income Tax department is yet to make a statement on raids.



