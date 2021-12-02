I salute the land of heroes, Kejriwal says in Punjab

Pathankot, Dec 2 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday that the land adjoining the international border is of heroes and warriors.



"Pathankot and Gurdaspur have the highest number of recruits in the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives while defending the borders of the nation," Kejriwal said in his campaign trail in this Punjab town ahead of next year's Assembly elections.



He said that AAP would form the government in Punjab next year and this 'black man' (Kejriwal) would fulfil all his promises.



Kejriwal was here to participate in the party's 'tiranga yatra'.



Responding to the remarks made by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi about his clothes and complexion, Kejriwal said that ever since his announcement of giving Rs 1,000 per month to the women of Punjab, Channi has been abusing him.



Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in his address congratulated the people of Pathankot and Punjab for the massive 'tiranga yatra', and appealed to them to maintain the dignity and splendor of the tricolour forever.



Sisodia said that after the formation of government in Punjab, AAP would provide a better education system and government schools to the youth than Canada, adding to the glory of the tricolour when the youth of Punjab get high quality education free of cost.



Kejriwal was leading the party's 'tiranga yatra' dedicated to unity, integrity and brave warriors.



