I knew I was destined for music, says Kailash Kher on 'Unacademy Unwind'

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Sufi exponent Kailash Kher will recreate his famous hits with his stellar band Kailasa strumming along on the MTV show 'Unacademy Unwind'. Music director Sneha Khanwalkar will also join Kailasa to perform an original composition titled 'Haaji Papa'.



Kailash Kher will begin by singing 'Teri Deewani' and his first hit song, 'Allah Ke Bande', with the music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar. On the show, the maestro will present a revamped version with the addition of beats and modern tracks.



Speaking about his performance on 'Unacademy Unwind', Kailash Kher said: "From my childhood, I knew I was destined for music. I have had an unquenchable thirst to transform my rich imagination into reality, taking inspiration from my father, who always ventured down an uncharted path."



He added that 'Unacademy Unwind' is very different. "After a decade of Kailasa's music becoming a genre in itself, we were very excited to take up a challenge and uncover the new-found magic we can create with our age-old hits."



'Unacademy Unwind' airs on MTV.



