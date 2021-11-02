I break down everytime I see 'Jai Bhim': Lijo Mol Jose

Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) She might have acted in the film and accolades might be pouring in for her performance, but Lijo Mol Jose, who plays the pivotal character of 'Sengkani' in the critically acclaimed 'Jai Bhim', says she still cannot stop herself from breaking down everytime she sees her character on screen.



The actress, who says she still hasn't completely come out of the character she plays in the film, admits that it's taken a toll on her.



"Even now, if I see the film, I will cry. That is because I experienced her trauma and it is still there in me even now. No other character that I have played so far has affected me to the extent that this character has," says Lijo, who plays a tribal woman seeking justice for her husband's custodial death in the lock-up.



"Be it during dubbing or while shooting scenes like the death scene, I did not use glycerine at all. What you see on screen are all real tears. In fact, I was sobbing and I couldn't control my tears even after the director said 'cut'. I took a long time to get a hold on myself. There are several scenes like that in this film," says the talented actress, who only recently tied the knot.



'Jai Bhim', which has been directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel and which released Tuesday on Prime Video, has been garnering good reviews.



In fact, the gripping courtroom drama that is based on a real-life incident, even came in for praise from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who said that the thoughts about the film had made his heart heavy.



