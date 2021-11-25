Hyundai to test run fully autonomous car next year

Seoul, Nov 25 (IANS) Hyundai Motor said on Thursday it will carry out a test-run of a Level-4 autonomous vehicle here in the first half of next year, as it pushes to get an edge in the future mobility market.



South Korea's top automaker unveiled the plan during the 2021 'Seoul Mobility Show' this week to start the test-run of the RoboRide service using its Level 4 self-driving vehicle on streets in a designated zone in the downtown capital.



A Level 4 autonomous vehicle means the car can operate almost independently with little intervention or control by the human driver. It is designed to handle unexpected situations, like a system failure, although the human driver can still take back the wheel manually.



The planned operation will help verify and further advance the self-driving technology, Hyundai said.



It also unveiled the rendering of the autonomous vehicle, which will be made based on its electric IONIQ SUV model, reports Yonhap news agency.



"We're developing a fully autonomous technology that won't require the driver's intervention, based on the self-driving technology that has been verified and applied to existing models," said Jang Woong-jun, head of Hyundai's autonomous driving division.



"We plan to introduce soon a robo-delivery service that will promote logistics efficiency," Jang added.



The automaker also revealed it is working to add more functions to Level 4 self-driving, such as the ability to remotely connect to a control center for support in the event of emergencies on the road.



A self-recognition system that detects school buses or ambulances either by their shape or sound so as to give way is also among those being developed, Hyundai said.



Next year, Hyundai said it plans to release IONIQ 6, and its Xcient fuel cell heavy-duty truck and low-floor electric bus called 'Elec City' in the country.



--IANS

na/