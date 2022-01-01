Hyundai Motor India's Dec YoY total sales down 26.7%

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India's December 2021 total sales declined by 26.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis.



The company's cumulative sales fell to 48,933 units last month from 66,750 units sold during December 2020. The domestic sales declined by 31.8 per cent to 32,312 units from 47,400 units reported for the corresponding period of last year.



Similarly, the company's exports declined. The automaker shipped out 16,621 units in December from 19,350 units sold abroad in the same month of 2020.



However, for the full calendar year 2021, the company's cumulative sales rose 21.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.



The total sales rose to 635,413 units during the period under review from 522,542 units sold during 2020.



Besides, the company's domestic sales during 2021 rose by 19.2 per cent to 505,033 units from 423,642 units sold during 2020.



Similarly, the company's exports rose. It increased by 31.8 per cent as the automaker shipped out 130,380 units in 2021 from 98,900 units sold abroad in 2020.



"Despite key component supply constraints, HMI has managed challenges to ensure smooth deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars to our beloved customers," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India.



"Our export sales numbers of 130,380 units are a testimony of our continuous commitment to 'Make in India' initiative by the Government."



--IANS

