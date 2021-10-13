Hyderabad Zoo to get two pairs of Eastern Grey Kangaroos from Japan

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park will get two pairs of Eastern Grey Kangaroos from Japan.



Nehru Zoological Park Curator V.V.L. Subhadra Devi announced on Wednesday that they will be a part of the Zoo family in the coming months. The kangaroos will come from Japan's Yokohama Zoo.



The curator made the announcement when Hyderabad-based Gland Pharmaceutical Ltd came forward to donate Rs 20 lakh for the construction and maintenance of the kangaroo enclosure at the Nehru Zoological Park.



Gland Pharmaceutical Ltd's CSR head, Raghuram, and CSR members P. Sampath Kumar, and Swathi visited the zoo and presented the cheque. The work for the enclosure will be taken up during 2021-22.



Later, Raghuram and his team members, along with the zoo officials, visited all the animal enclosures and appreciated their maintenance and upkeep. They further promised to continue their support in the financial year 2022-2023.



Subhadra Devi thanked Raghuram and other officials of Gland Pharmaceuticals for showing a great gesture towards the development and maintenance of the kangaroo enclosure.



She said that in this pandemic season, this contribution will be very helpful in development of infrastructure like animal moats without compromising the development of the zoo due to paucity of funds.



She appealed to all the citizens and corporates to come forward to adopt the animals and take part in the conserving the wildlife in the zoo.



--IANS

