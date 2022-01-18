Hyderabad woman trafficked to Oman rescued

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (IANS) A woman from Hyderabad, who was trafficked to Oman, has been rescued with the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs.



The woman, who returned to Hyderabad on Tuesday, thanked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan for rescuing her. She also thanked the Indian Embassy officials in Muscat.



The woman was stranded in Oman since November 2021. A resident of Shaheen Nagar area, she was allegedly trapped by some agents, who trafficked her to Oman, where she was made to work as a housemaid.



According to Amjed Ullah Khan, she was promised a job in Muscat but was trafficked to a remote area in Sur where she was asked to work 15 to 18 hours every day due to which she fell ill.



The employer was not ready to release her and was demanding Rs 2 lakh to send her back. The intervention by the Ministry for External Affairs and the Indian Embassy led to her rescue.



--IANS

ms/arm