Hyderabad woman critical after stabbed 18 times by jilted lover

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IANS) A 20-year-old woman was stabbed 18 times by her lover in LB Nagar area of Hyderabad's outskirts after she got engaged to another man earlier this year.



The victim, who suffered the stab injuries on Wednesday night, is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where her condition continues to be critical.



According to police, the accused, Baswa Raj, 23, was in relationship with the victim but bore a grudge after she got engaged to another man.



On Wednesday, Baswa Raj went to the victim's uncle's house in Hastinapuram, where she was staying, to meet her one last time. However, when they met, an argument broke out between them during which he attacked the victim with a vegetable knife and escaped.



The victim received 18 stab injuries on her hand, neck and back. The locals rushed her to a private hospital, the police officials said.



Baswa Raj has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



According to LB Nagar police inspector Ashok Reddy, the victim's statement was recorded by a magistrate.



She and Baswa Raj are from Daultabad area of Vikarabad district. They were reportedly in a relationship for last the three years but their families were not in favour of their marriage.



The girl was engaged to another man in February this year. The accused, however, tried to continue relationship with her, the police said.



