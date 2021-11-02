Huzurabad result not of much significance: KTR

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the result of by-election to Huzurabad Assembly seat is of not much significance or consequence.



KTR was reacting to the defeat of TRS candidate G. Srinivas Yadav at the hands of former minister Eatala Rajender, who contested on the ticket of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



BJP wrested Huzurabad seat as Rajender defeated Yadav by a margin of over 22,000 votes.



"In the last 20 years TRS has seen many highs and lows & this one election result will not be of much significance or consequences," tweeted KTR, who is also minister for industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development.



KTR complimented Srinivas Yadav for a spirited fight and appealed to all TRS workers to "work with increased resolve to forge ahead in future battles."



The TRS leader thanked and applauded the 'tireless' efforts of ministers Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, all the MLAs and TRS party leaders and cadre who toiled hard in Huzurabad. "Also would like to thank the social media warriors who've been relentless in campaign," added KTR, son of Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.



