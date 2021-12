Hurt Kamran Akmal not to play for Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore, Dec 13 (IANS) Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has said he will not play for Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Peshawar Zalmi in Season 7 after he was picked by the franchise in the silver category.



The aggrieved cricketer took to social media and YouTube to express his disappointment.



Speaking on YouTube, the 39-year-old, who has played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is, urged the franchise to release him as he doesn't deserve to play "in this category".



"Please release me because I don't deserve to play in this category. The lower categories are better suited for youngsters. I don't want their (Peshawar Zalmi) sympathy just because I have played for them in the past six seasons."



Akmal is the second-highest run-getter in PSL history. Ahead of the player draft, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had demoted him from platinum to gold category.



"As far as the category is concerned, I was not happy when it was initially announced. I was very surprised to see my category demotion from Platinum to Gold despite my good track record. I have loved playing for Peshawar Zalmi. They have great management and bunch of players," he said on the channel.



Later, taking to twitter, Akmal said, "Last 6 seasons it was a great journey. Thank you for supporting me through thick and thin... I think I don't deserve to play in this category… Thank you once again.@PeshawarZalmi. Best of luck…Thank You all the fans for supporting."



