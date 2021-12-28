'Human' trailer shines a light on the dark underbelly of medical drug trials

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) The trailer of medical drama thriller 'Human', which stars Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, was released recently. The film explores the story of fast-tracked drug trials and their ramifications on public health and human lives.



Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the series, will be released on OTT on January 14.



Shefali Shah, who plays the character of Dr Gauri Nath, gives an insight into the series, "'Human' as a series is extremely relevant and relatable in today's time. When I read the script, I couldn't help but imagine our current scenario, a world of hospitals and vaccine trials. It makes one question humanity and everything that transpires to keep it intact."



She added: "Gauri Nath is someone you rarely come across. It's one of the most complicated characters I've ever played, and completely out of my comfort zone. She is unpredictable and indecipherable. 'Human' is a Pandora's box of emotions, actions and consequences. And you'd never know what hit you from the dark depths of its complexities (sic)."



Kirti Kulkarni, who plays Dr Saira Sabarwal in the series, said: "It has been an absolute pleasure and thrill to play the role of Dr Saira Sabharwal. It's the first time that I am playing a doctor on screen, a world that I am not completely unfamiliar with as my sister and brother-in-law are doctors. I did get a lot of insight by speaking to both of them and other doctors. During that phase, I would get into a conversation with whichever doctor I met which could help me with my character."



She continued: "Apart from that, 'Human' is such a layered and complex story, it immediately pulled me towards it. Also the fact that Shefali Shah would be a part of the same show with me, really excited me. She is someone I really look up to and I have truly enjoyed her work as an actor and I was thrilled to share screen space with her. The show also has other wonderful actors and I also met a psychologist to discuss some aspects of my character."



She further added: "I basically got into the mindsets and world of the doctors, speaking to various people and understanding various aspects of how they function in the workspace and outside of it. It's the first time I am playing a doctor and it's a thrilling experience, my fans too are going to really enjoy my role of Dr Saira Sabharwal. Super excited for 'Human'".



Producer and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah said: "'Human' delves into the complexities of human nature with a backdrop of the medical world. It explores the dark and twisted world of unethical human trials in a provocative yet real and gritty manner. It showcases aspects of the unknown medical world laden with suspense at every turn. Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee have done a wonderful job with the script and the incredibly talented ensemble star cast makes 'Human' an exciting watch."



Sharing his experience of working as the scriptwriter and director, Mozez Singh said: "'Human' is a series that deals with a very unique take on life and death. It questions the value of human life and the extent human beings will go to run away from their grief, guilt and shame. The repercussions of this can have extreme effects on the lives of the people involved, creating escalating drama and conflict between all of them and allowing the narrative to be truly explosive, especially when you throw in the barriers of class into the mix."



"Getting to explore all of the above with my co-writer Ishani Banerjee and the rest of the writers room was a true honour and I'm extremely grateful to Sunshine Pictures for giving me the opportunity. This was an intense project for me as it has several elements that resonated with me on a personal level and therefore I was constantly inspired and determined to give my best. I'm proud of what we have delivered," Mozez concluded.



In addition, the series also stars Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe. 'Human', a Disney+ Hotstar Special, will be available to stream from January 14.



