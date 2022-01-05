Hughes, Airtel announce JV to offer satellite broadband in India

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Hughes Communications India (HCIPL), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, and telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a joint venture to offer satellite broadband services in India, the former said in a statement.



Accordingly, the agreement, announced in May 2019, has received all statutory approvals, including the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Department of Telecom, the statement said.



Commenting on the agreement, Partho Banerjee, President, and Managing Director, HCIPL, said: "Combining the proven capabilities of both Hughes and Airtel, the partnership will bring synergies to the forefront - including multi-orbit solutions - for the benefit of customers across the length and breadth of India."



Hughes Communications India provides broadband networking technologies, solutions, and services, including a full range of managed network services to government offices, enterprises across segments like banking, aeronautical and maritime mobility, education, and telecom backhaul, among others.



Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business said: "We, at Airtel, are focused on supporting and accelerating the digital transformation journeys of our customers through an integrated solutions portfolio."



"With the combined capabilities of Airtel and Hughes, customers will get access to next-generation satellite connectivity backed by proven enterprise grade security and service support," he added.



