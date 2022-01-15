Huge Tricolour unveiled at Jaisalmer military station on Army Day

Jaipur, Jan 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Army Day on Saturday, the Southern Command of the Indian Army unveiled a monumental national flag measuring 225 feet by 150 feet at the Jaisalmer Military Station.



The flag was manufactured by M/s Khadi Dyers and Printers, a befitting tribute to the Indian heritage as the flag is made of hundred per cent Khadi material. The hoisting of the flag also commemorated the 75th year of India's Independence being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.



The monumental national flag has been prominently displayed and is clearly visible from a distance of several kilometres.



This Tricolour showcases the pride and aspiration of the people of the country with an aim to knit all citizens in support of glory and spirit of nationalism.



