Hrithik, Deepika welcome Anil Kapoor to 'Fighter'

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) As actor Anil Kapoor joined the cast of 'Fighter', actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone gave him a warm welcome.



The news about Anil joining the film was revealed on his 62nd birthday on Friday.



Hrithik posted a picture posing with Anil and the film's director Siddharth Anand.



He captioned the image: "Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter!."



Deepika too shared the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote: "Welcome to 'Fighter' birthday boy."



Touted as India's first aerial action franchise, 'Fighter' will see Hrithik collaborating with Deepika onscreen for the first time ever.



--IANS

dc/sks/ksk/