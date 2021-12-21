Howzzat: Kartik Aaryan pads up and swings the bat

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan recently surprised fans by padding up to play cricket in his latest social media post.



Donning a white jersey, helmet, gloves and swinging the bat in action, the 'Dhamaka' star took to his Instagram and shared a video of him playing cricket.



What makes it even more intriguing is that the actor simply put two words in the caption, "Coming soon."



In the video, the actor can be seen belting out cricket shots. Sports films have always charmed the audience and when it's cricket on the celluloid, the excitement goes over the roof.



With Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' releasing on December 24 and a week later Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' arriving in theatres, fans are waiting to see if Kartik has a cricket film on the cards as well.



Kartik has many big-ticket films in the pipeline including 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.



