Howzzat! Aditya Ojha wants to play a cricketer on screen

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actor Aditya Ojha, who was seen as protagonist Yug Thakur in TV show 'Namak Issk Ka', now wants to play a cricketer on screen.



He says: "I'm looking for a challenging and promising role to return back on screen. I'm having many offers but I'm looking for something that impresses me and I could connect while essaying and keep my fans entertained. I wish to act in the role of a cricketer. I feel there must be a show based on a biopic of a cricketer. I did not mind taking an OTT project if they are promising and entertaining."



The actor who is popular for his action scenes in Bhojpuri films and known for featuring in films like 'Rihaai', 'Border' and 'Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar', finds inspiration in Mahendra Singh Dhoni.



"If not an actor I was for sure a cricketer. I really enjoy playing the sport. I'm all inspired by M.S. Dhoni. There are many things that inspire me about his skill, fitness but the best thing about him is the way he never loses his calmness even under immense pressure," he concludes.



--IANS

ila/kr