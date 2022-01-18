How Venkatesh Pande overcame his fear of heights for his role in 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' actor Venkatesh Pande overcame his fear of heights for the show. He opens up about learning and doing countless stunts for his role of Bajirao Ballal, who was the seventh Peshwa of the Maratha empire.



The actor has had a fear of heights for a long time but when he was told about the sequence, he was more worried about performing it well because of his fear.



Venkatesh says: "For a fight sequence, I recently jumped from a height. It was at such a height that I could see the whole ND studios and even the roads outside of it. Though I am scared of heights, I wanted to give my best and hence, I overcame my fear and just jumped. I have started performing more and more stunts, and I feel that I have started to improve my technique over time and the amount of takes to do a particular action sequence have also reduced."



The 18-year-old actor is seen playing a historical character. So, it involves performing a lot of action scenes and thus requires specific preparation and skills.



Venkatesh adds: "I like doing such sequences and generally I do them by myself. I am really happy that my whole team including my director and action choreographer have helped me improve my skills. Playing a warrior is not easy, especially when the role is of a mythological character, but I believe that one should move out of their comfort zone and push themselves to do more."



The historical drama 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' shows the life of young Kashibai, played by Aarohi Patel and her husband, Bajirao Ballal, depicted by Venkatesh Pande. It airs on Zee TV.



