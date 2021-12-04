How director Manish Gupta cast Ranvir Shorey for '420 IPC'

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) As the film '420 IPC' is set to release on December 17, director Manish Gupta shares how he brought together the ensemble cast of the film, including his college friend and actor Ranvir Shorey and late actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra.



The film is a suspense drama that revolves around a chartered accountant and how a scheme and blame game turns his life upside down.



The film features Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag and Rohan Mehra.



Talking about the casting of the film, Manish shared, "Ranvir Shorey and I were friends in college. We met after 28 years at the Filmfare Awards night 2020 where I was nominated for best screenplay for 'Section 375' and Ranvir was nominated for best supporting actor for 'Sonchiriya'. I spoke to him about '420 IPC', soon he read the script and instantly said 'yes'. I liked Gul Panag's work in a recent web series, so I got in touch with her. Being a law student, she appreciated the intricate detailing of legal procedures in my script."



"Vinay's character was that of an urban CA whose morality is ambiguous and whose demeanour is amusing. I could not think of anyone apart from Vinay Pathak to play this role," he added.



In the film Rohan, the son of the late Vinod Mehra, plays a pivotal part. Rohan made his debut with Saif Ali Khan in the film 'Bazaar'.



Talking about casting Rohan, Manish said, "I cast Rohan because the character was that of a 28-year-old, urban, English-spouting lawyer. Rohan has an inherent dignity and sophistication in his demeanour. He was the apt choice for this role."



'420 IPC' releases on ZEE5.



