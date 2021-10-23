How Cong-BJP political fight extends from Rajasthan to Punjab

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Oct 23 (IANS) The upcoming Punjab Assembly polls are sure to get interesting with the appointment of Rajasthan Minister Harish Chaudhary as the state Congress in charge while Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is already working there as BJP in charge.





Both the ministers from Rajasthan face crucial test of their careers in Punjab. While Shekhawat needs to set the base for the BJP where it will be contesting alone after longtime ally Akali Dal snapped ties, Chaudhary shall have to make efforts to bring back the party to power amid fight between two titans -- Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.



Shekhawat has earned the trust of veteran leaders after defeating the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the last parliamentary polls from Jodhpur seat, which has been the home constituency of Gehlot for around four decades.



Now, all eyes are on whether he can repeat his performance and help the party garner votes in Punjab. Amarinder Singh has already talked of forming a new party but it remains to be seen how the equation works out with the BJP in coming days.



BJP's Rajasthan in charge, Arun Singh told IANS that his party "shall definitely benefit in Punjab in the forthcoming polls".



On the other hand, Chaudhary is also facing a litmus test in Punjab as he needs to set his party's house in order at first.



He has been Punjab in charge for the last seven years and hence all eyes are on him to find out if he can work wonders amid the current turmoil in the Congress when factionism has dented party prospects.



Meanwhile, there have been striking similarities between the two Rajasthan political leaders. Both are Marwaris, both have been student Presidents of JNVU, both have fought their political battle in Marwar and both are cabinet ministers - one in the state and the other at the Centre.



So now, all eyes are on both the leaders to see if who one can prevail for his party.



