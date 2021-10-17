House fire kills 7 in Pakistan

Lahore, Oct 17 (IANS) Seven members of a family were killed in a fire that erupted in their house located in Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday, local officials said.



The family members were asleep when the big fire broke out, giving them no chance to escape, local media reported citing a district emergency officer as saying



Among the killed were two women and four children aged between two months and 10 years, Xinhua news agency reported.



An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire.



