Hours-long standoff in Texas synagogue ends, all hostages 'out alive & safe'

Houston, Jan 16 (IANS) Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Sunday that "all hostages are out alive and safe" after an hours-long standoff at a synagogue ended.



The four hostages, including a rabbi, were taken hostage on Saturday at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, just outside Fort Worth, reports Xinhua news agency.



No injuries were reported among the hostages, one of whom was released earlier in the evening.



Addressing the media, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said although all the hostages are now safe, the synagogue was still an active crime scene.



According to Miller, the police received a call at 10.41 a.m.



Services at the synagogue were being broadcast online through apps including Facebook and Zoom when the suspect entered and took four people hostage, CNN quoted the police chief as saying.



Authorities negotiated with the suspect "all day", Miller said, adding there was "constant communication with him".



He also confirmed that the suspect was dead, without giving further details.



In a statement released by the White House, President Joe Biden said: "There is more we will learn in the days ahead about the motivations of the hostage taker. But let me be clear to anyone who intends to spread hate, we will stand against anti-Semitism and against the rise of extremism in this country. That is who we are, and tonight, the men and women of law enforcement made us all proud."



--IANS

ksk/