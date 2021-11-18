Hotel guest registration, verification apps launched in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 18 (IANS) Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh launched two apps -- Tenant Sarthi App and Portal, and Hotel Guest Registration App, at Zonal Police Headquarters, on Thursday.



The main feature of Hotel Guest Registration App is that it allows registered hotels and guest houses to submit the guest record in real-time to the district police.



"This will provide an easy detection of suspicious residents and also provide great help during investigation of cases. Also no other hotel can access data of any other hotel thus providing data protection. Moreover, the hotel/guest house owner can also monitor registration of rooms/guests even from home," a police statement said.



The Tenant Sarthi App and Portal on the other hand, aims to digitise the process of tenant verification, minimising paperwork and maximising use of that data with easier access.



Tenants are registered through the app or portal with all their important details -- Names, Age, Family Members, Present/Permanent Address, GPS Coordinates, IDs, Documents, Cellular and Vehicle Details, etc.



"Each police station in all subdivisions will have their own credentials and dashboard, through which they can register/ search tenants. With digitisation of tenant data, police can easily search for any person as needed during any investigation. Moreover any person need not report separately at police station, making it cost effective," the police said.



"These mobile applications launched today have been developed with a purpose to provide better data security, ease of access and low cost data maintenance of records along with better management. It will also help in crime investigation."



--IANS

zi/pgh

