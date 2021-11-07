Hospital association demands security for late actor Puneeth's doctor

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) in Karnataka on Saturday sought protection for Ramana Rao, the family doctor of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, following protests and complaints against him by Puneeth's fans.



Puneeth had consulted Ramana Rao at his clinic the day before he succumbed to a massive heart attack on October 29.



"PHANA is deeply concerned with the way healthcare is being portrayed in the media and public following the death of Puneeth Rajkumar. While we share the grief and shock of losing an young and popular actor, the turn of events post this are sad and calls for your immediate attention," PHANA president Prasanna H.M. urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



"We strongly oppose the attempts by the public to point fingers at the treating physicians, especially Ramana Rao who did his best. After all, we know that medical profession has its limitations and saving lives is not always possible. Else, no one would be dying," he said.



Prasanna also urged Bommai to make a public statement to boost the morale of the medical fraternity.



"Kindly provide police protection to safeguard Ramana Rao and the medical professionals involved in the treatment of Puneeth Rajkumar," he pleaded.



Prasanna further said that visual and social media platforms are carrying narratives blaming lack of care by the medical professionals for the untimely demise of the popular actor.



"This kind of judgemental and hyper critical media frenzy is creating distrust in the society besides risking the lives of the medical professionals who served the deceased," he stated.



Attempts by fans and well-wishers to discuss the medical condition of the deceased person is gross violation of the healthcare policy and this can't be encouraged, he added.



--IANS

