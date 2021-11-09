Hope future generations will carry forward musical legacy: Anwar Khan

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Folk artist Anwar Khan Manganiar, who was conferred the Padma Shri on Monday by President Ram Nath Kovind, said that he hopes that his musical legacy will be carried forward by his future generations.



In an exclusive interview with IANS, Anwar Khan, whose culture and music is recognised

across the country and abroad too, said: "It was all the blessings of my elders that I bagged the award."



Residents of Baiya in Jaisalmer, his father and grandfather were also folk

artistes and he kept their legacy alive with his efforts.



Anwar Khan, who has shared the stage with various celebrities, said: "I am honoured so much that my future generations will also have to take care of the respect I have drawn."



"I thank the Indian government for awarding me with the fouth-highest civilian award for contribution in the field of folk music," he said, adding that other singers of the country should also be respected

and awarded.



"I am happy that I was born in an artistes' family. My grandfather and great grandfather were also folk artistes. Since childhood, I have learnt from my parents and got to know that which song will be sung at what time.



"The 'raga', 'taal' (rhythm) and 'geet' (song) that were developed then have been embellished since then," he said.



"We will carry forward the tradition of folk singing. There is a history and story behind every song. That's why we will keep the old things alive without any change and Will continue to sing using the same words and costumes," Anwar Khan added.



Anwar Khan, who has been singing for more than 50 years, said: "When a child cries in his family, it is also in 'sur' (rhythm)."



Anwar Khan, who has taken Rajasthani and Sufi singing to the world stage, also wishes to take Marwari, Urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi language folk music to new heights.



