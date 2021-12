Hong Kong police make record ketamine seizure

Hong Kong, Dec 26 (IANS) Hong Kong police said that they have seized about 1.27 tonnes of ketamine, the largest seizure of the drug on record, and arrested four suspects, including an Indian.



The four suspects -- three men from Hong Kong and one Indian man aged between 32 to 47 -- were caught red-handed on Friday by marine police and officers from the Special Duties Unit in Lei Yue Mun, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying on Saturday.



The police seized 48 bags of ketamine, and the amount exceeded the total seizure of the drug in the first 11 months of this year.



Two of the suspects will be charged with trafficking of dangerous drugs and will be arraigned in Kwun Tong Magistrates' Court on Sunday.



Hong Kong police also said they will continue to investigate the case and will not rule out more arrests.



--IANS

ksk/