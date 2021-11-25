Hong Kong hosts 1st Asia Summit on Global Health

Hong Kong, Nov 25 (IANS) The first Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) has opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center under the theme of "Shaping a Resilient and Sustainable Future".



Co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the ASGH which opened on Wednesday gathered more than 70 business leaders and medical experts both online and in-person to share ideas on the latest technological developments and investment opportunities in the healthcare sector.



In the exhibition zone, the latest technologies from about 100 start-ups, medical and health companies and institutions were on display. It is expected to provide a platform for exchanges and cooperation for exhibitors from all over the world, Xinhua news agency reported.



