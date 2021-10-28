Homegrown Karbonn forays in smart, LED TV segment

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) In a bid to offer affordable smart TVs, homegrown brand Karbonn on Thursday announced its entry in the TV business with launching a new range of smart and LED TVs, starting at Rs 7,990.



The company has partnered with Reliance Digital to ride on the large customer base and widen the reach of its new TV range.



"With the launch of our new range of smart LED TVs and LED TVs, we intend to deliver 'value for money' and the latest innovations to the rising population of smart TV consumers of the new Bharat," Pardeep Jain, MD Karbonn, said in a statement.



"Being one of the torch bearers of the smartphone revolution in India, Karbonn has democratised features as well as smartphones and now we are set to rewrite the future of Smart TVs for masses," Jain added.



The smart LED TV range comprises three stunning models -- KJW39SKHD, KJW32SKHD (bezel-less design) and KJWY32SKHD. The LED TV range has KJW24NSHD and KJW32NSHD models to amplify the entertainment experience of consumers.



The smart LED TV range offers incredible audio with a flowing sound, a wide viewing angle for a theatre-like experience, a beautiful HD display for a unique visual experience and much more.



With a pre-installed movie box, users can enjoy tons of movies for unlimited entertainment.



The brand intends to expand its portfolio from the current range of 5 models to fifteen models in the next 2 years.



The company said that over the years, more than 300 million consumers have experienced the Karbonn products.



