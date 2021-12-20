Homegrown Boult Audio launches affordable earbuds

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Homegrown audio accessories brand Boult Audio on Monday launched 'AirBass Propods X' earbuds in the Indian market.



The earbuds will be available for a price of Rs 1,499 on Amazon.com with a standard industry warranty of one year.



"The AirBass Propods X has a uniquely built design that's crafted for high ergonomics. It features an angled bud with extra-soft silicone tips for added comfort during long use. The body is built with a high-quality and premium-finish ABS shell which also protects it from water and sweat," the company said in a statement.



The earbuds are touch-sensitive so one can conveniently use your fingertips to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or command your voice assistant.



For connectivity, the Propods X use Bluetooth 5.1 over a longer operation range from the source. The device is IPX5 water resistant and it can comfortably be used outdoors or in the gym.



In addition, these earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also it can be used as monopods for music and take calls.



The device offers playback time of up to 8 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds making a total play-time of up to 32 hours and it is equipped with a USB-C port.



--IANS

wh/ksk/







