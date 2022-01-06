Home Minister not meeting TN MPs is affront to democracy: Stalin

Chennai, Jan 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced the convening of an all party meeting on Saturday to discuss the next course of action on the state getting exemption from the medical entrance exams, NEET.



Stalin also said the refusal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet a delegation of Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu on the issue is against democracy.



Speaking in the state assembly Stalin requested the leaders of various parties to participate in the meeting and based on the decision taken the next course of protest against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be carried out.



He said the Bill passed by the state assembly seeking exemption from NEET has been pending with Governor R.N. Ravi for a long time. The Bill has not been forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.



According to Stalin, Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu had submitted a memorandum at the President's Secretariat on december 28 listing out the ill effects of NEET and the delay in getting the President's assent for the Bill.



As the Memorandum was forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action, Parliamentarians belonging to various parties had sought time to meet Home Minister Shah.



"Till now Shah is avoiding meeting the MPs. The Home Minister refusing to meet the Parliamentarians in a democracy is an affront to the honour of democracy," Stalin said.



--IANS

vj/skp/