Home Minister must get direct feedback from ground in J&K: Pandit leader

Srinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir begining on Saturday, Kashmiri Pandit leader Sanjay Tickoo said he must meet with people including members from minority community to get a direct feedback from the ground about the prevailing situation in the Union Territory.



He said security is always tight whenever the Home Minister or the Prime Minister visits Kashmir, but following the civilian killings, there is a heightened security in Kashmir this time.



"He should meet with the locals and us also to get a direct feedback," he said.



Violence in Jammu and Kashmir has targeted many civilians recently including members from the minority community.



Tickoo demanded that the board exams scheduled to take place during the time Home Minister is visiting Kashmir must be cancelled.



This is Amit Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the splitting of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.



He will chair high level security review meetings in Kashmir and address a public rally at Jammu.



Security has been intensified in Jammu and Srinagar ahead of the Home Minister's visit with police resorting to frequent checking of vehicles in the two capital cities.



--IANS

zi/vd