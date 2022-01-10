Hockey India appoints two new scientific advisors; analytical coach for women's team

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) With an aim to build on their historic Tokyo Olympics campaign, Hockey India on Monday announced the appointment of new analytical coach for the women's team and scientific advisors for both senior men and women's teams.



South Africa's Patrick Tshutshani will take over as the analytical coach of the Indian women's hockey team. He takes over the role from Janneke Schopman of the Nehterlands, who has been elevated to head coach's post.



Taren Naidoo, also a South African, takes charge as scientific advisor for the Indian eves while Australia's Mitchell Pemberton will take charge as scientific advisor for the Indian men's hockey team.



Tshutshani in his previous roles was the director/Head Coach of Field Hockey Canada junior women's team. He had coached the Field Hockey Canada Junior Women's Hockey Team that clinched the 2021 Women's Pan America Junior Championship title. He was also the assistant coach of Field Hockey Canada Women's National Team. Among his many international assignments since 2009, Tshutshani has worked as an assistant coach for Hong Kong women's team. He has also worked as the assistant coach and head coach of the South African junior women's hockey team for the 2016 Junior World Cup and assistant coach for the South African junior women's hockey team for the 2013 Junior World Cup.



With an experience of nearly 10 years, Naidoo previously worked as head, hockey sports scientist, and strength and conditioning specialist for both South African men's and women's hockey teams. She was also the head, sports scientist, and performance analyst for the South African women's squad at Tokyo Olympics.



Pemberton was associated with Hockey Australia as the strength and conditioning coordinator for the junior men's team. He was also the head of athletic performance and athletic performance coach at the ACT Academy of Sport and the strength & conditioning coach for Contractor Royal Australian Airforce.



"It''s wonderful to have Taren Naidoo and Mitchell Pemberton on board as scientific advisors of the Indian women's hockey team and Indian men's hockey team respectively. We are also happy to bring on board Patrick Tshutshani as the analytical coach of the Indian women;s hockey team. We would also like to thank the Sports Authority of India for completing the formalities at the earliest to ensure the new recruits join the respective camps as soon as possible," stated Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam.



