Hockey: France join Men's Pro League, to start campaign against India on Feb 8

Lausanne (Switzerland), Jan 25 (IANS) Canada have withdrawn from the Men's FIH Pro League due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has called up France to take place in the third edition of the Series. France will take on India in their opening match on February 8.



"After Canada eventually pulled out due to Covid-related issues, FIH had contacted the next best teams, according to the FIH World Rankings, to invite one of them to replace Canada. France have accepted the invitation and, as the highest-ranked team having done so, will join the global home-and-away league for this season," the FIH informed in a release on Tuesday.



As Canada, along with South Africa had been included in the men's FIH Pro League in place of Australia and New Zealand, who had pulled out last year citing Covid-19 related travel restrictions by their respective countries. As Canada and South Africa were included only for the ongoing third edition of the Pro League, France too will participate in the current edition and will be left out once Australia and New Zealand return to the field for the fourth edition in 2023.



"As communicated earlier, France's participation in the FIH Hockey Pro League is planned for this third edition only. Indeed, Australia and New Zealand, who are not playing the current season due to Covid-related international travel constraints, are expected to come back for the fourth edition (2022-2023)," the FIH release said.



French, who will host the next Olympics in Paris in 2024, will play their first match on February 8 against India, in Potchefstroom, South Africa, and meet the Netherlands on February 9.



France have qualified for the next Men's World Cup, which will be played in January 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The French Men's Junior team recently claimed the bronze medal in the Men's Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar, with France captain Timothée Clément crowned Best Player of the Tournament.



"It is great news that France are joining the FIH Hockey Pro League for the current season. As hosts of the next Olympic Games, being part of such a top-flight competition involving the best teams in the world can only be a positive move for the French team as well as for the growth of hockey in the country," FIH CEO Thierry Weil was quoted as saying in the statement.



The first FIH Hockey Pro League matches of the year will involve the women's teams of China and India. They will take place on January 31 and February 1 in Muscat, Oman, where both teams are currently playing the women's Asia Cup 2022.



