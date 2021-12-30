HNLC cadre surrenders to BSF in Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) A hardcore cadre of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) surrendered to the BSF's IG, Meghalaya Frontier, Inderjit Singh Rana in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, the paramilitary force said on Thursday.



According to the Border Security Force, Junel Tongper alias June, deployed as an area commander in East Jaintia Hills, had joined the outfit in 2010 and after training, was actively working for the outfit.



Tongper was apprehended by Meghalaya Police in 2015, but later released on bail and absconding as he re-joined the outfit in November this year, being based at Panaipunjee in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district, BSF officials said.



After his surrender, he said that he was one such victim who was misled and misguided by the banned outfit HNLC among other unemployed and less educated youths.



"Taking advantage of his simplicity, innocence and economic situation, the HNLC lured Junel Tongper to join the outfit, and thereafter, exploited him for their unlawful activity and malafide intention," the officials added.



The BSF spokesperson at the headquarters here said that its Meghalaya Frontier has been making efforts to help such misguided youths to join the mainstream and also assures to provide such youths skill development and vocational training as well as a remunerative amount post surrender.



In the case of Tongper, the BSF was continuously in touch with him since last one year and its intense efforts bore fruit as he was finally motivated to join the mainstream.



"It is a huge blow to the militancy in Meghalaya and more such misguided youths will join the mainstream in times to come," IG Rana said, adding that BSF is continuously encouraging the youths of border areas to pursue their career in defence and paramilitary forces and lead a life of peace and prosperity.



