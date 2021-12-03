Hitesh Bharadwaj, Akshita Mudgal on their roles in 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain'

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Hitesh Bharadwaj and Akshita Mudgal will be seen in for the upcoming show 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain'. The two actors have shared details about their characters they would be seen playing.



While Hitesh is all set to be seen as a hardworking personality, Akshita will be playing a successful woman in it. Hitesh and Akshita open about playing IAS aspirants and how well the show brings out the issue of gender disparity in the society.



Akshita shares about playing the female protagonist, Paragi Parashar, she said: "In fact, as soon as I was approached, I felt that this part was meant for me."



She added: "I actually look up to IAS officers and being able to play one is really a proud moment. While my character is quite different from how I am in real life, one thing that is common between us is our firm belief in gender equality."



Akshita added her perspective on gender differences that are present in the society and how women at one or other point are affected because of it.



"If men can prioritize their careers and be unapologetic about the same, why shouldn't women be accorded similar freedom? Why are women asked to focus on the personal front when they make strides at work and achieve more success than their husbands?"



She added: "Do women not deserve to scale their fullest potential or do we need to curtail our growth to avoid denting the male pride? My character, through her graph, will question some of these age-old thought processes."



On the other side, Hitesh says he is eager to play the character of Sanjay Pathak on-screen which he feels, will be admired by those watching the show.



He said: "I am very eager to play the part of Sanjay Pathak as I see a lot of myself in him. He is a well-mannered, hardworking, respectful young man who believes in equal opportunity for all and how success needs to be merit-linked and earned the hard way."



"He is extremely supportive of women pursuing their dreams and goals and isn't one to curb their growth. Other than that, his affable charm are likely to win the hearts of audiences as the story progresses."



'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' will start from December 6 on Zee TV.



--IANS

ila/dc