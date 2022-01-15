Hiten Tejwani makes his music video debut in 'Mera Pyara Hindustan'

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant and actor Hiten Tejwani is quite overwhelmed to feature in a patriotic music video, 'Mera Pyara Hindustan', opposite actress Heena Varde. The song was released on Saturday to celebrate Army Day.



Tejwani is seen as an Indian Army officer in his debut music video. The song was shot in Ahmedabad.



Recounting his experience, Tejwani said he had always been looking forward to getting into the uniform of the Indian Army.



"Ever since the song came my way, I was pretty sure I wanted to be a part of it," Tejwani said. "It has always been on my bucket list to portray an Indian soldier on screen. This song is close to my heart and I am sure that the audience will love it as well," he added.



The actor went on to say that martyrs should not be remembered only on special days.



"We are safe because the soldiers keep us safe throughout the year," he said. "This music video is my salute to all those Indian Army officers and men and their families who have selflessly contributed to safeguarding the lives of their Hindustani brothers and sisters," Tejwani added,



Sung by Romy, composed by Kausar Jamot and directed by Mehul Agaj, the music video has been released on the official YouTube channel of the Affix Music Company.



