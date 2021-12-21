History on the ground, history in the skies

Lucknow, Dec 21 (IANS) There was history on the ground and history up in the skies when 500 drones formed the face of Indian soldier Mangal Pandey -- the first to launch a protest against the British regime leading to the First War of Independence in 1857.



The story of the first Indian freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947 was beautifully presented through the drones at the historic Residency on Monday night to the accompaniment of music, laser lights and colourful drone acrobatics. Formations of martyrs and events related to the Freedom Movement were made in the skies.



The drones were being handled by a special team brought from Russia and a special team of drone engineers.



Another attraction at the event was the mesmerising light and sound show where 3D lights were focused on the ruins, using it as a canvas.



The show, held in the ruins of Residency, was jointly organised by the ministry of culture and the department of tourism and culture, Uttar Pradesh, as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.



The Lucknow Residency had been a silent witness to the First War of Independence.



This was the largest drone show in the country. Earlier, in 2020, in Mumbai, 250 drones had performed in a show, and 100 drones had participated in a show held in Prayagraj, said officials of the tourism department.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the chief guest at the show based on the theme --Freedom Struggle, especially the revolt of 1857, while Union Minister of state for culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, was also present on the occasion.



While addressing the gathering at the Residency, the chief minister said, "UP was the main centre during the first War of Independence in 1857. We are fortunate to have assembled here to witness the celebrations of 75 years of Independence, but this Independence was not achieved in a day. Chauri Chaura, Kakori train incident and many similar incidents eventually led to independence."



He hailed the selfless contributions of freedom fighters and said that they should be admired for what they did for the country.



The chief minister compared the present Covid situation to the pandemic that broke out in the 19th Century.



"A similar situation was also witnessed in the 19th Century in which many people died but the then government did not pay any heed. Our present Covid-19 management system is not only effective but is also being admired by the other countries. It is our Prime Minister who made it all possible," Yogi Adityanath said.



