Hindu Munnani seeks NIA probe into suicide of TN girl

Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) The Hindu Munnani has called for a probe by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) into the suicide of a 17-year-old girl alleging conversion behind the reason of her death.



The state president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Hindu Munnani, Kadeswara Subramaniam in a statement on Sunday said that the Tamil Nadu police has already ruled out conversion and that only an investigation by the NIA will bring out the truth. He said that the Tamil Nadu police were trying to intimidate those who were trying to raise the issue of conversion and said that the statement of several senior officers of the police amounts to threatening the complainants.



The Hindu Munnani leader said that in a video that has surfaced after her death, the deceased Lavanya was seen saying that she was forced to clean toilets after being tortured by three persons in the school administration. Kadeswara Subramaniam also said that two nuns and a priest who were involved in the case must be arrested and said that the Hindu outfit would conduct protest marches across the state.



The senior leader said that the major political parties in Tamil Nadu were silent on the matter and reminded them as to why they were not creating a hue and cry just like they had done during an alleged sexual assault on a student in a school run by the Hindu management in Coimbatore a few months ago.



The Hindu Munnani leader said that the women's wing of the organisation will conduct a black flag demonstration across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and the youth wing would organise massive protests against the forcible conversion in the state on Thursday.



--IANS

aal/skp